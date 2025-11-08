Upp’s huge day, score in final minute gives Morehead State 31-30 comeback win over Butler

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Upp had 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-deciding score in the final…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Upp had 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-deciding score in the final minute to lead Morehead State to a 31-30 comeback win over Butler on Saturday.

Upp scored at the end of both halves, catching a 57-yarder from Carter Cravens with 5:38 remaining in the first. Down 30-24 in the final minute, he caught a 7-yarder from Cravens to take the lead with the help of Jordan Price’s decisive extra point, on a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

Cravens was 23-of-31 passing for 298 yards for the Eagles (6-5, 4-3 Pioneer League), with nine completions going Upp’s way.

Ethan Loss returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and led Butler (5-5, 3-3) in receiving, with 72 yards on seven catches.

Butler had three turnovers over a span of four possessions. Andrew Reagan was 13-of-20 passing for 103 yards with two interceptions.

Kicker Ryan Short sent Butler into the half up 24-17 with a 45-yard field goal as time expired. He had makes of 44 and 43 yards in the second half.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.