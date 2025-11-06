UMass squares off against Northern Illinois in MAC action

Northern Illinois (2-7) at UMass (0-9), Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats UMass Offense…

Northern Illinois (2-7) at UMass (0-9), Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 244.6 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 163.4 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 81.1 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 11.3 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 441.8 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 253.2 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 188.6 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (131st)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 266.7 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 107.3 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 159.3 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 12.2 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 354.9 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 183.4 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 171.4 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (70th)

Both teams struggle on third down. UMass ranks 134th in the FBS, converting 27.1% of the time. Northern Illinois ranks 128th, converting on 30.9% of third downs.

Northern Illinois ranks 21st in the FBS averaging 41.1 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have weak red zone offenses. Northern Illinois is 126th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.3% of trips. UMass’ red zone offense ranks 135th, scoring on 59.1% of chances.

UMass is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:54.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 866 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 48.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon Hood, 315 yards on 79 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 393 yards on 42 catches, 0 TDs

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 689 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 579 yards on 103 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 468 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UMass lost 44-10 to Akron on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Hairston threw for 54 yards on 12-of-20 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Grant Jordan had 51 rushing yards on seven carries. Gibson had six receptions for 35 yards.

Northern Illinois fell 42-3 to Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Holst passed for 87 yards on 5-of-13 attempts (38.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Elijah Porter carried the ball two times for 21 yards. Rickey Taylor Jr. had three receptions for 69 yards.

Next game

UMass plays at Ohio on Nov. 18. Northern Illinois hosts Western Michigan on Nov. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.