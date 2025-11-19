UMass squares off against Bowling Green in MAC action

Bowling Green (3-8) at UMass (0-11), Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats UMass Offense…

Bowling Green (3-8) at UMass (0-11), Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 243.5 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 159.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 83.6 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 10.8 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 436.4 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 220.2 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 216.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (134th)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 297.6 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 153.4 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (124th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 348.1 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 148.4 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (74th)

UMass is 133rd in third down percentage, converting 29.4% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 24th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.6%.

UMass is 114th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green’s 62nd-ranked +1 margin.

Bowling Green is 116th in the FBS averaging 65.0 penalty yards per game, compared to UMass’ 31st-ranked 44.5 per-game average.

Bowling Green ranks 131st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

UMass is 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:53, compared to Bowling Green’s 34th-ranked average of 31:16.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 957 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs, 49.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon Hood, 359 yards on 93 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 478 yards on 53 catches, 0 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 882 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Austyn Dendy, 378 yards on 86 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 446 yards on 35 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UMass fell to Ohio 42-14 on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Grant Jordan led UMass with 56 yards on 10-of-21 passing (47.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. Hood carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards. Gibson had five receptions for 21 yards.

Bowling Green was beaten by Akron 19-16 on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Hunter Najm led Bowling Green with 138 yards on 9-of-26 passing (34.6%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Dendy carried the ball 27 times for 110 yards, adding one reception for 27 yards. Johnson had three receptions for 63 yards.

