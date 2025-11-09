UL Monroe and South Alabama meet in Sun Belt action

South Alabama (2-7) at UL Monroe (3-6), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UL…

South Alabama (2-7) at UL Monroe (3-6), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 320.4 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 151.8 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 168.7 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (131st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 387.3 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 242.0 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 145.3 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (122nd)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 379.1 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 185.4 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 193.7 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (87th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 380.7 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 188.6 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 192.1 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (102nd)

UL Monroe ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time.

UL Monroe is 126th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to South Alabama’s 60th-ranked +1 margin.

UL Monroe is 113th in the FBS with 64.1 penalty yards per game.

UL Monroe ranks 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 68.2% of trips. South Alabama’s red zone defense ranks 134th at 97.1%.

Team leaders

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 1,070 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 487 yards on 89 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 250 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 1,664 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 729 yards on 160 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 654 yards on 50 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UL Monroe fell 31-6 to Old Dominion on Saturday, Nov. 1. Armenta led UL Monroe with 150 yards on 12-of-20 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. Zachary Palmer-Smith carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards, adding one reception for zero yards. JP Coulter had three receptions for 54 yards.

South Alabama fell 31-22 to Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 1. Davenport led South Alabama with 203 yards on 20-of-33 passing (60.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keenan Phillips had 75 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Jeremy Scott had six receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UL Monroe plays at Texas State on Nov. 22. South Alabama hosts Southern Miss on Nov. 22.

