UCF and Oklahoma State meet in Big 12 action

Oklahoma State (1-9) at UCF (4-6), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UCF Offense…

Oklahoma State (1-9) at UCF (4-6), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 385.3 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 212.4 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 172.9 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (81st)

UCF Defense

Overall: 339.4 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 180.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 158.6 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (52nd)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 305.2 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 176.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 128.9 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (134th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 427.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 263.1 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 164.7 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (131st)

Oklahoma State is 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.7% of third downs.

Oklahoma State ranks 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.8% of trips.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 1,648 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 595 yards on 118 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 441 yards on 46 catches, 0 TDs

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 1,164 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 527 yards on 105 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 395 yards on 41 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UCF was defeated by Texas Tech 48-9 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jackson led UCF with 178 yards on 27-of-33 passing (81.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Jaden Nixon had 32 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding three receptions for -1 yards. Dylan Wade put up 45 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Oklahoma State lost 14-6 to Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Flores led Oklahoma State with 233 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 25 yards. Fields had 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 46 yards. Terrill Davis had four receptions for 55 yards.

Next game

UCF plays at No. 12 BYU on Nov. 29. Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.