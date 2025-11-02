UAB visits Rice in AAC matchup

UAB (3-5) at Rice (4-5), Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Rice Offense Overall:…

UAB (3-5) at Rice (4-5), Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 316.6 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 103.2 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 213.3 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (114th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 367.2 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 218.1 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 149.1 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (98th)

UAB Offense

Overall: 410.1 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 283.6 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (70th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 431.4 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 188.9 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 38.8 points per game (133rd)

UAB ranks 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.8% of the time. Rice ranks 101st on offense, converting on 36.3% of third downs.

UAB ranks 130th in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to Rice’s 70th-ranked even margin.

UAB ranks 105th in the FBS averaging 63.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Rice’s 55th-ranked 53 per-game average.

Rice ranks 135th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UAB’s red zone offense ranks 83rd, scoring in 82.1% of red zone trips.

Rice is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:19.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 844 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 677 yards on 126 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 305 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,785 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 503 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 588 yards on 45 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Rice fell 38-14 to Memphis on Friday, Oct. 31. Jenkins passed for 100 yards on 11-of-16 attempts (68.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 34 yards. D’Andre Hardeman Jr. carried the ball six times for 31 yards. Tyvonn Byars put up 43 yards on one catch. He also had six carries for 16 yards and one touchdown.

UAB fell 38-19 to UConn on Saturday, Nov. 1. Ryder Burton passed for 209 yards on 21-of-30 attempts (70.0%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jevon Jackson carried the ball nine times for 61 yards. BJ Hawkins Jr. recorded 89 yards on four catches with one touchdown. He also had one carry for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Rice hosts North Texas on Nov. 22. UAB hosts North Texas on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.