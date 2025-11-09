UAB meets North Texas in AAC action

North Texas (8-1) at UAB (3-6), Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UAB Offense…

North Texas (8-1) at UAB (3-6), Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UAB Offense

Overall: 399.6 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 123.8 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (73rd)

UAB Defense

Overall: 409.2 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 220.1 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 189.1 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 37.1 points per game (132nd)

North Texas Offense

Overall: 485.6 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 307.2 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 178.3 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 44.4 points per game (2nd)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 364.4 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 160.3 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 204.1 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (66th)

North Texas is 117th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.5% of the time. UAB ranks 43rd on offense, converting on 43.7% of third downs.

UAB is 122nd in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to North Texas’ 4th-ranked +11 margin.

UAB is 120th in the FBS averaging 66.8 penalty yards per game, compared to North Texas’ 35th-ranked 46.3 per-game average.

UAB is 111th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.2% of trips. North Texas’ red zone offense ranks 14th, scoring on 92.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,785 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 592 yards on 112 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 677 yards on 51 catches, 6 TDs

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 2,692 yards, 21 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Hawkins, 734 yards on 121 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Wyatt Young, 638 yards on 40 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

UAB lost 24-17 to Rice on Saturday, Nov. 8. Ryder Burton threw for 213 yards on 18-of-34 attempts (52.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson had 89 rushing yards on 15 carries. Hooks had six receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

North Texas won 31-17 over Navy on Saturday, Nov. 1. Mestemaker led North Texas with 234 yards on 19-of-24 passing (79.2%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Hawkins had 197 rushing yards on 33 carries and four touchdowns, adding three receptions for nine yards. Cameron Dorner put up 78 yards on three catches.

Next game

UAB hosts South Florida on Nov. 22. North Texas plays at Rice on Nov. 22.

