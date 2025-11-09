Tulsa plays Oregon State

Oregon State (2-8) at Tulsa (2-7), Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Tulsa Offense…

Oregon State (2-8) at Tulsa (2-7), Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 386.2 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 230.6 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (108th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 416.0 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 233.3 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 182.7 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (113th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 360.7 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 222.9 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 137.8 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (121st)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 372.9 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 230.9 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 142.0 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (97th)

Tulsa ranks 93rd in third down percentage, converting 37.0% of the time. Oregon State ranks 14th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.3%.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Tulsa is 117th in the FBS at -6, and Oregon State ranks 126th at -9.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Tulsa ranks 10th in the FBS averaging 35.1 penalty yards per game, and Oregon State ranks 15th with a 39.5-yard average.

Oregon State is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.4% of trips. Tulsa’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 84.6%.

Tulsa is 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:15, compared to Oregon State’s 21st-ranked average of 32:03.

Team leaders

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,564 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 58.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 696 yards on 157 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 412 yards on 45 catches, 2 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,749 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 969 yards on 212 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 645 yards on 56 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Tulsa was beaten by Florida Atlantic 40-21 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Hayes led Tulsa with 235 yards on 24-of-46 passing (52.2%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 19 times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ajay Allen had 118 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 67 yards. Grayson Tempest recorded 65 yards on seven catches.

Oregon State lost 21-17 to Sam Houston on Saturday, Nov. 8. Gabarri Johnson passed for 286 yards on 29-of-42 attempts (69.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 22 yards. Hankerson had 166 rushing yards on 33 carries and two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 31 yards. David Wells Jr. had nine receptions for 112 yards.

Next game

Tulsa plays at Army on Nov. 22. Oregon State plays at Washington State on Nov. 29.

