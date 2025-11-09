Tulane hosts Florida Atlantic in AAC play

Florida Atlantic (4-5) at Tulane (7-2), Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Tulane Offense…

Florida Atlantic (4-5) at Tulane (7-2), Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 413.7 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 244.1 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 169.6 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (71st)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 405.7 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 257.9 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 147.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (84th)

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 427.7 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 324.2 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 103.4 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (51st)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 411.8 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 203.2 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (129th)

Tulane ranks 119th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.9% of the time. Florida Atlantic ranks 104th on offense, converting on 36.3% of third downs.

Florida Atlantic is 135th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 49th-ranked +2 margin.

Tulane is 123rd in the FBS with 68.6 penalty yards per game.

Florida Atlantic ranks 124th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:27, compared to Tulane’s 71st-ranked average of 29:47.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 1,954 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 556 yards on 87 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 414 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 2,600 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 337 yards on 72 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 710 yards on 73 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Tulane defeated Memphis 38-32 on Friday, Nov. 7. Retzlaff led Tulane with 332 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Javin Gordon carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown. Bryce Bohanon had four receptions for 101 yards.

Florida Atlantic beat Tulsa 40-21 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Veltkamp led Florida Atlantic with 272 yards on 21-of-29 passing (72.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Kaden Shields-Dutton had 107 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jayshon Platt had five receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Tulane plays at Temple on Nov. 22. Florida Atlantic hosts UConn on Nov. 22.

