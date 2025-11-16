Troy hosts Georgia State in Sun Belt action

Georgia State (1-9) at Troy (6-4), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Troy Offense…

Georgia State (1-9) at Troy (6-4), Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 305.6 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 194.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 111.6 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (89th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 191.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 180.1 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (72nd)

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 371.5 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 253.5 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 118.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (113th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 455.4 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 242.2 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 213.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 39.6 points per game (136th)

Georgia State is 126th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.7% of the time. Troy ranks 71st on offense, converting on 39.6% of third downs.

Georgia State ranks 134th in the FBS with a -12 turnover margin, compared to Troy’s 67th-ranked even margin.

Georgia State ranks 127th in the FBS averaging 68.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Troy’s 62nd-ranked 52.7 per-game average.

Georgia State is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.0% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 36th at 80.0%.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,414 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 556 yards on 118 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 402 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 1,244 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordon Simmons, 388 yards on 63 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 928 yards on 64 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Troy lost 33-0 to Old Dominion on Thursday, Nov. 13. Will Crowder threw for 98 yards on 11-of-21 attempts (52.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Jarris Williams had 16 rushing yards on five carries. Roman Mothershed had three receptions for 37 yards.

Georgia State was beaten by Marshall 30-18 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Finley led Georgia State with 251 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Simmons had 164 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 64 yards. Hurst recorded 74 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Troy plays at Southern Miss on Nov. 29. Georgia State plays at Old Dominion on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.