Trio helps Incarnate Word cruise to 38-3 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — EJ Colson threw two touchdown passes to Jalen Walthall, Timothy Carter rushed for 141 yards and…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — EJ Colson threw two touchdown passes to Jalen Walthall, Timothy Carter rushed for 141 yards and two scores and Incarnate Word breezed to a 38-3 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Colson had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Walthall at the end of an 87-yard drive for a 7-0 lead on the first possession for Incarnate Word (4-6, 2-4 Southland Conference). Grayson Lytton kicked a 28-yard field goal to get Northwestern State (1-9, 0-6) on the scoreboard, but Carter answered with a 5-yard touchdown run and the Cardinals led 14-3 after one quarter.

Colson and Walthall teamed up for a 46-yard touchdown to finish off an 84-yard drive for a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Kobe Dillon had a 13-yard touchdown run with 1:15 remaining for a 28-3 halftime advantage.

Carter broke loose for a 68-yard score in the third quarter and Will Faris kicked a 48-yard field goal in the fourth.

Colson completed 22 of 28 passes for 263 yards and Walthall totaled 178 yards on nine catches. Carter did his damage on 11 carries. Dillon rushed 10 times for 70 yards as the Cardinals outgained the Demons 215-100 on the ground.

Abram Johnston had 99 yards on 12-for-19 passing for Northwestern State.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.