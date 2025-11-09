Top-25 SEC matchup features Alabama hosting Oklahoma

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2) at No. 4 Alabama (8-1), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2) at No. 4 Alabama (8-1), Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 12.5. Against the spread: Alabama 5-3, Oklahoma 5-4.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 403.1 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 291.2 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 111.9 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (39th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 303.8 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 164.7 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 139.1 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 17.2 points per game (13th)

Oklahoma Offense

Overall: 373.7 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 236.7 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 137.0 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 28.9 points per game (64th)

Oklahoma Defense

Overall: 264.2 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 181.8 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 82.4 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 14.1 points per game (7th)

Alabama ranks 21st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.6% of the time.

Oklahoma is 112th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 8th-ranked +10 margin.

Oklahoma is 109th in the FBS averaging 63.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 25th-ranked 43.8 per-game average.

Oklahoma is 66th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.2% of trips. Alabama’s red zone offense ranks 16th, scoring on 92.1% of red zone opportunities.

Oklahoma ranks 68th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:00, compared to Alabama’s 17th-ranked average of 32:18.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 2,461 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 321 yards on 88 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 605 yards on 41 catches, 6 TDs

Oklahoma

Passing: John Mateer, 1,949 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tory Blaylock, 403 yards on 94 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Sategna, 692 yards on 49 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Alabama beat LSU 20-9 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Simpson led Alabama with 277 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Daniel Hill carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -3 yards. Bernard recorded 79 yards on three catches.

Oklahoma won 33-27 over Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 1. Mateer threw for 159 yards on 19-of-29 attempts (65.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards and one rushing touchdown. Xavier Robinson carried the ball 16 times for 115 yards and scored one touchdown. Sategna had six receptions for 68 yards.

Next game

Alabama hosts Eastern Illinois on Nov. 22. Oklahoma hosts No. 19 Missouri on Nov. 22.

