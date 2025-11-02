Top-25 Big 12 matchup features Texas Tech hosting BYU

No. 10 BYU (8-0) at No. 13 Texas Tech (8-1), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ABC…

No. 10 BYU (8-0) at No. 13 Texas Tech (8-1), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 492.3 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 294.4 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 197.9 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 43.6 points per game (3rd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 271.4 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 196.9 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 74.6 yards per game (1st)

Scoring: 13.2 points per game (5th)

BYU Offense

Overall: 433.4 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 216.8 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 216.6 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (19th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 318.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 188.9 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 129.4 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (16th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Texas Tech is 18th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 31.9% of the time. BYU ranks 16th, allowing a 31.7% third down conversion rate.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Texas Tech ranks 10th in the FBS at +8, and BYU ranks 5th at +10.

BYU is 20th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.9% of trips.

Texas Tech ranks 88th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:13, compared to BYU’s 20th-ranked average of 32:11.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 1,750 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Dickey, 748 yards on 134 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Caleb Douglas, 593 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,693 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 789 yards on 132 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 591 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech won 43-20 over Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Morton threw for 249 yards on 21-of-32 attempts (65.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. J’Koby Williams carried the ball 17 times for 135 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for five yards. Douglas had eight receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU beat Iowa State 41-27 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Bachmeier threw for 307 yards on 22-of-35 attempts (62.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards and one rushing touchdown. Preston Rex had 17 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for two yards. Parker Kingston had seven receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Texas Tech hosts UCF on Nov. 15. BYU hosts TCU on Nov. 15.

