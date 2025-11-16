Top-25 ACC matchup features Georgia Tech hosting Pittsburgh

No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-3) at No. 14 Georgia Tech (9-1), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN…

No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-3) at No. 14 Georgia Tech (9-1), Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 496.7 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 272.1 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 224.6 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (19th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 409.2 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 243.2 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (71st)

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 406.5 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 287.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 119 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 37.2 points per game (12th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 325.2 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.9 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 90.3 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (57th)

Georgia Tech is 9th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 51.3% of the time.

Pittsburgh is 124th in the FBS averaging 67.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia Tech’s 28th-ranked 43.7 per-game average.

Pittsburgh is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.3% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 6th, scoring on 95.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 2,259 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.7 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 807 yards on 148 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 529 yards on 39 catches, 1 TD

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 1,676 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Kyrian Turner, 416 yards on 93 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 579 yards on 40 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech won 36-34 over Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 15. King led Georgia Tech with 371 yards on 26-of-34 passing (76.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 53 yards. Malachi Hosley had 107 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 47 yards. Malik Rutherford recorded 121 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Pittsburgh fell to Notre Dame 37-15 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Heintschel threw for 126 yards on 16-of-33 attempts (48.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Juelz Goff carried the ball five times for 35 yards, adding two receptions for two yards. Desmond Reid recorded 63 yards on six catches.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 28. Pittsburgh hosts No. 16 Miami (FL) on Nov. 29.

