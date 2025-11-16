Tommy Castellanos runs for two TDs, passes for another as Florida State routs Virginia Tech 34-14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos had a pair of touchdown runs and tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Duce…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Castellanos had a pair of touchdown runs and tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Duce Robinson as Florida State scored on six straight drives to defeat Virginia Tech 34-14.

Ousmane Kromah had 59 rushing yards and Samuel Singleton Jr. added 53 as the Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) accumulated 237 yards on 46 carries. After a scoreless first quarter, Florida State controlled the clock and put together five scoring drives of 56 yards or more.

“It wasn’t a great game in regards to our performance,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “But those guys, they continued to battle.”

Robinson caught six passes for 134 yards. The junior now has three straight 100-yard receiving games and five in 2025.

Castellanos completed 12 of 24 passes for 189 yards and also ran seven times for 45 yards. The Seminoles have had a wild ride after a 3-0 start, which included a stunning upset of Alabama in the season opener. Florida State now is a win away from being bowl-eligible.

“No quitting, keep fighting,” Castellanos said.

Marcellous Hawkins had 12 carries for 101 yards as Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-4) racked up 238 yards on the ground.

“I was proud of the way we established the run,” Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery said. “I thought we were a little bit more balanced tonight. And, you know, I was proud of how hard those guys continued to play.”

Kyron Drones had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Greene and a 4-yard TD run, but the Hokies lost for the fourth time in five games. Drones finished 10 of 18 for 125 yards.

Closing in on 1,000 yards

Robinson now has 947 receiving yards in 10 games. He has two games left to surpass the 1,000-yard mark, which hasn’t been done since Tamorrion Terry had 1,188 yards in 2019.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates, without the guys around me,” Robinson said. “That touchdown I had today, that wouldn’t have happened without our blitz pickup. Gavin (Sawchuk) picked up that closing blitzer. The line did a great job in that pickup, too. My job is pretty simple. My job is to catch the football.”

The Takeaway

Virginia Tech: Drones completed passes for 36, 31, 29 and 18 yards, but the Hokies struggled to put together drives and couldn’t convert on their two fourth-down chances in the fourth quarter.

Florida State: While the Seminoles gave up 363 yards, cornerback Jerry Wilson had an interception and defensive lineman Mandrell Desir forced a fumble to halt drives and keep the Hokies off the board.

Up next

Virginia Tech plays host to Miami on Nov. 22.

Florida State plays at North Carolina State on Friday.

