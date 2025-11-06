Toledo visits Miami (OH) in MAC matchup

Toledo (5-4) at Miami (OH) (5-4), Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: Key stats Miami (OH) Offense…

Toledo (5-4) at Miami (OH) (5-4), Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch:

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 359.4 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 199.2 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 160.2 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (84th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 327.9 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 202.9 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 125 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 21.7 points per game (40th)

Toledo Offense

Overall: 438 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 259.4 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 178.6 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (42nd)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 233.8 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 142.6 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 91.2 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (9th)

Miami (OH) is 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46% of the time. Toledo ranks 57th on offense, converting on 41.6% of third downs.

Toledo is 23rd in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Toledo is 131st in the FBS averaging 71.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Miami (OH)’s 73rd-ranked 55.8 per-game average.

Miami (OH) is 97th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Toledo’s red zone defense ranks 41st at 81.3%.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 1,451 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 58.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Brunson, 444 yards on 102 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 657 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,030 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 637 yards on 114 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 705 yards on 58 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Miami (OH) lost 24-20 to Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Finn led Miami (OH) with 194 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Brunson carried the ball 15 times for 49 yards. Cole Weaver had six receptions for 94 yards.

Toledo defeated Northern Illinois 42-3 on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Gleason led Toledo with 309 yards on 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trayanum had 36 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding six receptions for 52 yards. Vandeross put up 97 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (OH) plays at Buffalo on Nov. 19. Toledo hosts Ball State on Nov. 22.

