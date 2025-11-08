Tolbert throws for 2 TDs, rushes for one and Alcorn State defeats Southern 35-17

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw for two touchdowns and he also ran for a score as Alcorn State…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw for two touchdowns and he also ran for a score as Alcorn State rode a big third quarter to take down Southern 35-17 on Saturday.

Reggie Davis led all rushers with 110 yards on 17 carries, and the Braves (4-6, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) racked up 259 total rushing yards.

All of Tolbert’s touchdowns came in the third quarter as Alcorn State pulled away. Omarion Blakes and Tylon Citizen each caught touchdowns, while Jarvis Rush (4 carries, 28 yards) rushed for a score.

A Nathan Zimmer 42-yard field goal brought Southern (1-9, 0-6) within four points as time expired in the first half.

Trey Holly rushed for Southern’s only offensive touchdown, tallying 13 yards on 10 attempts. He also caught three passes for 30 yards.

