Tisdale’s 4 TD passes lead WKU over New Mexico State 35-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw four touchdown passes to lead Western Kentucky to a 35-16 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Tisdale completed 30 of 38 passes for 301 yards. He connected twice with Matthew Henry for scores and threw a touchdown pass each to Moussa Barry and Jackson West. Henry and K.D. Hutchinson made seven catches apiece and combined for 164 yards receiving for Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-1 Conference USA), which has won five of its last six games.

The Hilltoppers finished with 429 total yards and held New Mexico State to 179.

Ryan Hawk kicked three field goals that included a 50-yarder for New Mexico State (3-5, 1-4), which has lost three straight and five of its last six. Stilton McKelvey recovered a fumbled ball and returned it 71 yards into the end zone for the Aggies with 1:25 left in the game.

