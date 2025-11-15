Tisdale Jr. throws for 371 yards, 3 TDs to lead Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee 42-26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw for 371 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Western Kentucky…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw for 371 yards and three touchdown passes to lead Western Kentucky to a 42-26 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Tisdale was 29-of-41 passing and he connected with Matthew Henry seven times for 135 yards that included a 22-yard touchdown. Noah Meyers had a pair of short-yardage touchdown catches for Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference USA), which has won six of its last seven games.

Marvis Parrish added 102 yards rushing for the Hilltoppers. La’Vell Wright had touchdown runs from 3 and 8 yards and finished with 84 yards on the ground.

Roman Gagliano completed 25 of 42 passes for 389 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Middle Tennessee (1-9, 0-6). Myles Butler had seven receptions for 105 yards with a 52-yard touchdown catch for the Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee has lost seven straight.

