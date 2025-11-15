Thomas II accounts for 2 TDs, Conway breaks tackle record in Georgetown’s 14-0 over Fordham

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dez Thomas II accounted for two touchdowns to lead Georgetown 14-0 past Fordham on Saturday, while Fordham’s…

Thomas led an 11-play, 92-yard drive late in the first quarter for the Hoyas (6-5, 3-3 Patriot League), connecting with Hassan Mahasin on an 11-yard strike for the first score of the game.

He found Conor O’Neil for a 10-yard score with 4:14 left in the first half. Thomas was 18-of-28 passing for 136 yards.

Conway — the FCS leader in total tackles with 149 — had a nine-tackle performance for the Rams, eclipsing the FBS-record 577 career tackles accrued by Troy’s Carlton Martian from 2018-22. He broke the FCS record for career tackles earlier this season. Conway also broke the Fordham single-season record of 145 tackles on Saturday, set by Mark Blazejewski in 1991.

Fordham (1-10, 1-6 Patriot) mustered just 26 yards on the ground. Gunnar Smith was 23-of-37 passing for 207 yards with an interception.

