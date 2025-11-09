Texas Tech wins a Big 12 showdown, and the ACC produces even more chaos

Texas Tech’s 29-7 win over BYU — and losses by Virginia and Louisville — were the biggest shakeups in the…

Texas Tech’s 29-7 win over BYU — and losses by Virginia and Louisville — were the biggest shakeups in the FBS conference races this week. Also, San Diego State’s 38-6 loss at Hawaii may have been the last straw for the Mountain West’s hopes of putting a team in the playoff.

Here’s a look at where each conference title race stands. (All records are in-conference records.)

ACC

This week: Virginia and Louisville both needed to pass some more tests to reach the ACC title game, but this wasn’t supposed to be the week they slipped up. Virginia lost to Wake Forest and Louisville to California.

Standings: Georgia Tech (5-1), Virginia (5-1), SMU (5-1) and Pittsburgh (5-1) are in a four-way tie for first, with Duke (4-1) a half-game back. Louisville (4-2) and even Miami (3-2) shouldn’t give up hope yet.

Possible tiebreakers: Virginia has a head-to-head win over Louisville, Georgia Tech beat Duke and Louisville beat Pitt.

Down the stretch: Duke hosts Virginia on Nov. 15. Then a week later, Georgia Tech hosts Pitt and SMU hosts Louisville. Miami plays at Pitt on Nov. 29.

Betting favorite: Georgia Tech (+200 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Title game: Dec. 6 in Charlotte.

American Athletic

This week: Tulane held off a furious Memphis rally to beat the Tigers (4-2) on the road. That’s a devastating blow to Memphis’ title hopes given all the teams still with one league loss.

Standings: Navy (5-1), North Texas (4-1), South Florida (4-1), Tulane (4-1) and East Carolina (4-1) are set for a wild finish.

Possible tiebreakers: South Florida beat North Texas and North Texas beat Navy. Tulane beat East Carolina.

Down the stretch: Navy hosts South Florida on Nov. 15. Memphis could still play spoiler with games against East Carolina (Nov. 15) and Navy (Nov. 27) to come. Tulane and North Texas have favorable schedules.

Title game: Dec. 5 at the home of the higher seed.

Big 12

This week: Texas Tech asserted itself with that convincing win over BYU, and TCU’s loss to Iowa State knocked the Horned Frogs back to 3-3.

Standings: Texas Tech (6-1), BYU (5-1) and Cincinnati (5-1) are followed by Houston (5-2), Utah (4-2) and Arizona State (4-2).

Possible tiebreakers: Texas Tech beat BYU, Houston and Utah but lost to Arizona State. BYU beat Utah, and Utah beat Cincinnati. Houston and Utah both beat Arizona State.

Down the stretch: BYU plays at Cincinnati on Nov. 22.

Betting favorite: Texas Tech (-300 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Title game: Dec. 6 in Arlington, Texas.

Big Ten

This week: Indiana survived Penn State by inches, and Oregon escaped a rainy trip to Iowa, handing the Hawkeyes a second conference loss.

Standings: Indiana (7-0) and Ohio State (6-0) top the conference. Michigan (5-1), Oregon (5-1) and Southern California (5-1) are next in line.

Possible tiebreakers: Indiana has beaten Oregon, and USC beat Michigan.

Down the stretch: Oregon hosts USC on Nov. 22. Michigan hosts Ohio State on Nov. 29.

Betting favorite: Ohio State (-165 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Title game: Dec. 6 in Indianapolis.

Conference USA

This week: Liberty (3-2) took its second conference loss, falling to Missouri State.

Standings: Kennesaw State (5-0) and Jacksonville State (5-0) lead the way, followed by Western Kentucky (5-1). Missouri State (4-1) is not yet eligible to play in the Conference USA title game after joining the league this season. Liberty should not be counted out, given Kennesaw State’s tough remaining schedule.

Possible tiebreakers: The top teams haven’t faced each other yet, but it’s coming.

Down the stretch: Kennesaw State still has to play at Jacksonville State on Nov. 15 before hosting Missouri State the following weekend and visiting Liberty on Nov. 29. Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky on Nov. 29.

Title game: Dec. 5 at the home of the higher seed.

Mid-American

This week: Ohio handed Miami, Ohio, its first conference loss, further muddling the top of the league.

Standings: The conference leaders are Miami (4-1), Buffalo (4-1), Western Michigan (4-1) and Ohio (4-1). Toledo is one of three teams at 3-2.

Possible tiebreakers: Miami beat Western Michigan and lost to Ohio.

Down the stretch: Miami plays at Buffalo on Nov. 19. Ohio is at WMU on Nov. 11 and at Buffalo on Nov. 28.

Title game: Dec. 6 in Detroit.

Mountain West

This week: Hawaii thumped San Diego State, handing the Aztecs their first conference loss and giving even more conference title hope to a handful of other teams in the race.

Standings: San Diego State (4-1) and Boise State (4-1) are at the top, with Hawaii (4-2), UNLV (3-2), Fresno State (3-2), New Mexico (3-2) and Utah State (3-2) on their heels.

Possible tiebreakers: Hawaii beat San Diego State and San Diego State beat Fresno State. Boise State beat New Mexico and UNLV but lost to Fresno State. Hawaii beat Utah State but lost to Fresno State. New Mexico beat Utah State and UNLV.

Down the stretch: San Diego State hosts Boise State this coming Saturday, and UNLV hosts Utah State that same day. UNLV also hosts Hawaii on Nov. 21. On Nov. 22, Fresno State hosts Utah State. New Mexico hosts San Diego State on Nov. 28, the same day Utah State hosts Boise State.

Title game: Dec. 5 at the home of the higher seed.

SEC

This week: It was a day of relative calm in the SEC on Saturday, with Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia all taking care of business.

Standings: Texas A&M (6-0) and Alabama (6-0) are tied for first, followed by Georgia (6-1), Mississippi (5-1) and Texas (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Alabama beat Georgia, and Georgia beat Mississippi.

Down the stretch: Texas plays at Georgia on Nov. 15 and hosts Texas A&M on Nov. 28.

Betting favorite: Alabama (+115 according to BetMGM Sportsbook)

Title game: Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

Sun Belt

This week: Southern Mississippi went on the road and beat Arkansas State, knocking the Red Wolves two games back in the loss column in the West Division.

Standings: James Madison (6-0) leads the East, with Coastal Carolina (5-1) close behind. Southern Miss (5-0) leads the West, followed by Troy (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: The two biggest head-to-head matchups are still to come.

Down the stretch: James Madison plays at Coastal Carolina on Nov. 29. Southern Miss hosts Troy that same day.

Title game: Dec. 5 at the home of the higher seed.

