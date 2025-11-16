Texas State and UL Monroe meet in Sun Belt play

UL Monroe (3-7) at Texas State (4-6), Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Texas…

UL Monroe (3-7) at Texas State (4-6), Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 474.4 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 258.2 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 216.2 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (21st)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 412.0 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 241.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 170.2 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (125th)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 303.8 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 144.8 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 15.8 points per game (131st)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 384.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.0 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 150.8 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (120th)

Texas State is 115th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.8% of the time. UL Monroe ranks 132nd on offense, converting on 30.3% of third downs.

UL Monroe is 123rd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin.

UL Monroe is 126th in the FBS with 67.8 penalty yards per game.

Texas State is 22nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.5% of trips.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 2,568 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 855 yards on 161 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 988 yards on 67 catches, 7 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 1,152 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 539 yards on 101 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 278 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas State beat Southern Miss 41-14 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jackson led Texas State with 192 yards on 14-of-17 passing (82.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pare carried the ball 21 times for 118 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Chris Dawn Jr. had five receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown.

UL Monroe fell to South Alabama 26-14 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Armenta passed for 82 yards on 10-of-19 attempts (52.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. McReynolds carried the ball 12 times for 52 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for -1 yards. Julian Nixon had two receptions for 31 yards.

Next game

Texas State hosts South Alabama on Nov. 29. UL Monroe plays at Louisiana on Nov. 29.

