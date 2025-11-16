Temple and Tulane meet in AAC action

Tulane (8-2) at Temple (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Temple Offense Overall:…

Tulane (8-2) at Temple (5-5), Nov. 22 at 3:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Temple Offense

Overall: 361.8 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 204.2 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 157.6 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (58th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 375.1 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 179.7 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 195.4 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (85th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 412.6 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 243.8 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 168.8 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 28 points per game (66th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 412.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 269.6 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 142.7 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (81st)

Tulane is 115th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.8% of third downs.

Temple is 6th in the FBS with a +11 turnover margin.

Tulane is 133rd in the FBS averaging 70.1 penalty yards per game, compared to Temple’s 42nd-ranked 48.5 per-game average.

Temple ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88.6% of trips. Tulane’s red zone offense ranks 46th, scoring in 87.8% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 1,848 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 729 yards on 138 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jojo Bermudez, 463 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 2,195 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 557 yards on 94 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 443 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Temple lost 14-13 to Army on Saturday, Nov. 8. Simon passed for 157 yards on 15-of-25 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Ducker had 46 rushing yards on eight carries, adding three receptions for 18 yards. Peter Clarke had two receptions for 51 yards.

Tulane beat Florida Atlantic 35-24 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Retzlaff threw for 241 yards on 18-of-27 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 1 yard and one rushing touchdown. Jamauri McClure carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown. Bryce Bohanon had three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Temple plays at North Texas on Nov. 28. Tulane hosts Charlotte on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.