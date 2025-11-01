Tanner throws 2 TD passes to help Robert Morris rally past Stonehill 20-17

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Zach Tanner threw for a pair of touchdowns and Ethan Stone ran for 122 yards and…

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Zach Tanner threw for a pair of touchdowns and Ethan Stone ran for 122 yards and Robert Morris beat Stonehill 20-17 on Saturday for its second-straight win.

Tanner, who completed just 9 of 22 pass attempts for 111 yards, threw the go-ahead score — an 18-yard touchdown to Richard Ransom — to end an 11-play, 80-yard drive that lasted a little more than five minutes.

The score occurred with 9:41 remaining and the Colonials’ (3-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference) defense forced a Stonehill (3-6, 2-2) fumble and a turnover on downs on its final drive of the game. Stonehill managed just 38 yards in their last 14 plays.

The Skyhawks scored all 17 of their points in the second quarter. Jack O’Connell threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Cody Ruff to tie it at 7. Domenic Scalese kicked a 24-yard field goal to tie it at 10. Aidan Garrett ran it in from the 2 with 1:22 left before halftime for a Stonehill 17-10 lead.

O’Connell threw for 116 yards and Garrett ran for 75 yards on eight carries.

