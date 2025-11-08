Szarka accounts for 3 TDs, leads Air Force over San Jose State 26-16

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Liam Szarka accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force held off San Jose State for…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Liam Szarka accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force held off San Jose State for a 26-16 victory on Saturday night.

Szarka’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Quin Smith capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that stretched the Air Force lead to 23-13 with 9:11 to play.

San Jose State’s Denis Lynch kicked a 34-yard field goal with 5:43 left, but then Air Force (3-6, 2-4 Mountain West Conference) chewed up most of the remainder before Reagan Tubbs sealed it for the Falcons on a 33-yard field goal with 34 seconds left.

Szarka completed 5 of 10 passes for 41 yards and added 87 yards rushing on 25 carries that included a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the second quarter. Owen Allen ran 20 times for 109 yards for Air Force.

Walker Eget was 27-of-42 passing for 334 yards but threw two interception for San Jose State (3-6, 2-3). Leland Smith had nine catches for 144 yards and Kyri Shoels had six catches for 93 yards. Steve Chavez-Soto had an 8-yard touchdown run that pulled the Spartans to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.

_

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.