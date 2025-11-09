Sun Belt matchup features Georgia Southern against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina (6-3) at Georgia Southern (4-5), Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Georgia…

Coastal Carolina (6-3) at Georgia Southern (4-5), Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 375.8 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 238.2 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 137.6 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (67th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 464.1 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 241.4 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 222.7 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (126th)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 332.4 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 140.7 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 191.8 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (92nd)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 413.7 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 228.0 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 185.7 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (95th)

Georgia Southern ranks 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 48.7% of third downs.

Georgia Southern is 116th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.7% of trips. Coastal Carolina’s red zone offense ranks 35th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. Georgia Southern is 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:19, while Coastal Carolina’s 112th-ranked average is 28:29.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 2,029 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 617 yards on 109 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 739 yards on 46 catches, 9 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Samari Collier, 471 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 472 yards on 86 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 197 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 25-23 on Thursday, Nov. 6. French led Georgia Southern with 352 yards on 25-of-37 passing (67.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 18 yards and one rushing touchdown. Arnold had 105 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding three receptions for 37 yards. Marcus Sanders Jr. recorded 127 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina won 40-27 over Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 8. Collier passed for 120 yards on 11-of-18 attempts (61.1%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 123 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jevon Edwards carried the ball seven times for 80 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. Karmello English had four receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Georgia Southern hosts Old Dominion on Nov. 22. Coastal Carolina plays at South Carolina on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.