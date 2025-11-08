Strong and Hamm each account for 2 TDs, McNeese beats East Texas A&M 35-20

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jake Strong and Coleby Hamm each accounted for two touchdowns, defensive end Phillip Bradford had a…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jake Strong and Coleby Hamm each accounted for two touchdowns, defensive end Phillip Bradford had a pick-6 and McNeese beat East Texas A&M 35-20 on Saturday night.

Strong was 10-of-18 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 17 carries for 136 yards, which included a 48-yard TD run that capped a 95-yard drive and made it 28-10 with 6:45 left in the third quarter. Hamm finished with 127 yards rushing.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Bradford deflected a pass by Ron Peace to himself for an interception and returned it 12 yards for a TD that gave McNeese (4-6, 3-3 Southland Conference) a 21-10 lead with about two minutes left in the first half.

Allijah Harrison returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a TD and Ozlo Rigby kicked field goals of 29 and 28 yards for East Texas A&M (2-8, 2-4).

Eric Rodriguez replaced starter Ron Peace to begin the second half completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown — a 22-yarder to Jaden Proctor that made it 28-20 with 6:43 to play. Peace was 9-of-20 passing for 94 yards and threw two interceptions.

The Cowboys answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Hamm, who ran for a 2-yard TD late in the first quarter, scored on a 29-yard run about four minutes later.

