Stephen F. Austin beats Lamar 26-15, wins 9th straight and clinches share of Southland title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford and Jerrell Wimbley each had touchdown runs, and Stephen F. Austin jumped out early and beat Lamar 26-15 on Saturday night to clinch at least a share of the Southland Conference title.

It was the ninth straight win for the FCS 17th-ranked Lumberjacks (9-2, 7-0), who have a one-game lead over Southeastern Louisiana (8-3, 6-1) in the conference and will conclude their regular season on the road against Northwestern State (0-7, 1-10).

Wimbley’s 13-yard touchdown run gave the Lumberjacks a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter. Rutherford’s 9-yard TD run stretched the lead to 23-7 midway through the third. Wimbley had 19 carries for 65 yards rushing. Rutherford was 17-of-31 passing for 140 yards and he added 75 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

Carlos Alvarado made field goals from 43 and 20 yards, and his 33-yarder made it 26-7 with 8:36 remaining. Jacob Hand also kicked a 56-yard field goal for the Lumberjacks.

Aiden McCown and Robert Coleman combined for 18-of-26 passing for 124 yards for No. 14 Lamar (8-3, 5-2). LaDamian McDowell had a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to pull the Cardinals to 10-7. Xavier Coleman added a short-yardage TD run with 4:14 to play.

Stephen F. Austin has won four straight against Lamar and 11 of the last 14 matchups dating to 1981. The Lumberjacks lead the series 20-16-2.

