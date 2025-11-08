Stefano Giovannelli and Gabriel Abel score for St. Thomas in 20-13 win over Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Stefano Giovannelli and Gabriel Abel scored rushing touchdowns and the defense made three fourth-down stops…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Stefano Giovannelli and Gabriel Abel scored rushing touchdowns and the defense made three fourth-down stops to lift St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 20-13 win over Drake on Saturday.

Giovannelli scored on a 6-yard run late in the first quarter to cap a 14-play, 85-yard drive that started when the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the Tommies 15.

The last two Drake drives failed to get out of Bulldog territory because of fourth-down stops in the final five minutes.

Nick Hand and Ryan Sever led the defense for the Tommies (7-3, 5-2 Pioneer Football League), combing for 21 tackles, six apiece solo tackles.

Logan Inagawa threw for 154 yards and scored on a 2-yard run in the first minute of the second quarter to tie the game at 7 for Drake (6-3, 5-1).

