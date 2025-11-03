Starting offensive lineman Drew Evans will miss No. 2 Indiana’s game at Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 2 Indiana will be without starting guard Drew Evans when it plays Saturday at Penn…

He did not update the statuses of receiver Elijah Sarratt or linebacker Aiden Fisher, a preseason All-American.

Evans also missed last weekend’s 55-10 victory at Maryland with an undisclosed injury after starting the Hoosiers’ first eight games. He was replaced by Zen Michalski, an Ohio State transfer who primarily has played tackle during his career. Cignetti did not say if he would follow the same script Saturday in a venue where Indiana has never won.

The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), like the other playoff contenders, will find out where they sit in the College Football Playoff picture when the first rankings are announced Tuesday.

“Drew Evans will not be available this week,” Cignetti said at the end of his injury update.

The bigger questions concern Sarratt and Fisher.

Sarratt left the Maryland game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Cignetti said afterward they kept him on the sideline as a precaution in a lopsided game. Fisher was held out because of a left knee injury.

“We’ll know more on everyone as the week progresses,” Cignetti said. “We really didn’t come out of the game with anything we would call significant — bumps and bruises that can occur during the course of a 12-game season. Aiden Fisher, we thought he made really good progress at the end of last week, wasn’t quite ready to go. Very optimistic on him. Elijah, we’ll know more, he’s day to day. He’s been dealing with something the last two weeks but has been able to play, just had a little tweak of something else early in the game.”

