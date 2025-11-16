Stanford meets Cal in ACC play

Cal (6-4) at Stanford (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Stanford Offense…

Cal (6-4) at Stanford (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 307.4 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 231.5 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 75.9 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (129th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 407.7 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 284.5 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (97th)

Cal Offense

Overall: 341.9 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 262.7 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 79.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (83rd)

Cal Defense

Overall: 354.9 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 199.5 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (74th)

Stanford is 115th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Stanford is 23rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 78% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 493 yards on 116 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 659 yards on 53 catches, 5 TDs

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 2,510 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 704 yards on 168 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 691 yards on 72 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Stanford lost 20-15 to North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 8. Elijah Brown threw for 284 yards on 27-of-39 attempts (69.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Ford carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards, adding two receptions for 35 yards. Caden High had 10 receptions for 102 yards.

Cal beat Louisville 29-26 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Sagapolutele led Cal with 323 yards on 30-of-47 passing (63.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 37 yards. De Jesus had 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Stanford hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Nov. 29. Cal hosts SMU on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.