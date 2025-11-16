Stanford meets Cal in ACC play

Cal (6-4) at Stanford (3-7), Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ACC Network
Key stats
Stanford Offense
Overall: 307.4 yards per game (122nd in FBS)
Passing: 231.5 yards per game (66th)
Rushing: 75.9 yards per game (135th)
Scoring: 17.5 points per game (129th)
Stanford Defense
Overall: 407.7 yards per game (104th in FBS)
Passing: 284.5 yards per game (134th)
Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (32nd)
Scoring: 29.1 points per game (97th)
Cal Offense
Overall: 341.9 yards per game (104th in FBS)
Passing: 262.7 yards per game (34th)
Rushing: 79.2 yards per game (134th)
Scoring: 25 points per game (83rd)
Cal Defense
Overall: 354.9 yards per game (54th in FBS)
Passing: 199.5 yards per game (44th)
Rushing: 155.4 yards per game (82nd)
Scoring: 25.2 points per game (74th)
Stanford is 115th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.
Stanford is 23rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 78% of red zone trips.
Team leaders
Stanford
Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage
Rushing: Micah Ford, 493 yards on 116 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: CJ Williams, 659 yards on 53 catches, 5 TDs
Cal
Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 2,510 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 704 yards on 168 carries, 11 TDs
Receiving: Jacob De Jesus, 691 yards on 72 catches, 4 TDs
Last game
Stanford lost 20-15 to North Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 8. Elijah Brown threw for 284 yards on 27-of-39 attempts (69.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Ford carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards, adding two receptions for 35 yards. Caden High had 10 receptions for 102 yards.
Cal beat Louisville 29-26 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Sagapolutele led Cal with 323 yards on 30-of-47 passing (63.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 37 yards. De Jesus had 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.
Next game
Stanford hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Nov. 29. Cal hosts SMU on Nov. 29.
