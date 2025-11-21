Sports on TV for Nov. 22 – 23

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Nov. 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Postseason: Carlton at Brisbane, Second Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
10:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
TRUTV — Cent. Michigan at Marquette
4 p.m.
TRUTV — Providence vs. Penn St., Uncasville, Conn.
5:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — San Francisco vs. Minnesota, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CW — Kentucky at Louisville
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From Columbia, Mo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Missouri at Oklahoma
ACCN — Delaware at Wake Forest
BTN — Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Chicago
CBSSN — Tulsa at Army
ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Louisville at SMU
ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
FOX — Rutgers at Ohio St.
FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.
12:45 p.m.
SECN — Charlotte at Georgia
1 p.m.
TNT — Baylor at Arizona
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Arkansas at Texas
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
CBS — Southern Cal at Oregon
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at FIU
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Michigan St. at Iowa
NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Syracuse at Notre Dame
3:45 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Utah
FOX — TCU at Houston
4:15 p.m.
SECN — Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
4:30 p.m.
CW — Furman at Clemson
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
NBC — Nebraska at Penn St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Florida
ACCN — California at Stanford
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
ESPNU — North Texas at Rice
7:45 p.m.
SECN — W. Kentucky at LSU
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Colorado
FOX — BYU at Cincinnati
10:15 p.m.
NBC — Washington at UCLA
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
11 p.m.
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M (Taped)
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.
2 p.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
NBATV — Iowa United vs. Dynamic Prep, Miami
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Southeastern Prep vs. Columbus, Miami
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Orlando
8 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Detroit
7 p.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Florida
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Udinese
9:25 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Hilal
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth
Noon
CBS — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at FC Tulsa, Final
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Postseason: Washington vs. NJ/NY, Championship, San Jose, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal 2
Sunday, Nov. 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship – Palmetto Bracket, Charleston, S.C.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament: Butler vs. Virginia, Mountain Division, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd-Place Game – Palmetto Bracket, Charleston, S.C.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Howard at Duke
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament: Northwestern vs. South Carolina, Mountain Division, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 p.m.
TRUTV — Bryant at UConn
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship – Low County Bracket, Charleston, S.C.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd-Place Game – Low County Bracket, Charleston, S.C.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Syracuse vs. Michigan, Uncasville, Conn.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Purdue
2:30 p.m.
BTN — George Mason at Maryland
FS1 — UConn vs. Utah, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Greensboro at North Carolina
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers
5 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025 Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Ratiopharm Ulm vs. Fc Bayern München Basketball
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Motor City at Noblesville
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Chicago, New England at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Kansas City, N.Y. Jets at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Detroit, Minnesota at Green Bay, Seattle at Tennessee
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas OR Jacksonville at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas OR Atlanta at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams
PEACOCK — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Buffalo
7 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield United at Sheffield Wednesday
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Hearts at Aberdeen
3 p.m.
ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Elche CF
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York City FC at Philadelphia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus (Taped)
SPEEDSKATING
Noon
CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Calgary, Canada
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft Lottery
