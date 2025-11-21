Live Radio
Sports on TV for Nov. 22 – 23

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 10:13 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Nov. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Postseason: Carlton at Brisbane, Second Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

10:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

TRUTV — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

4 p.m.

TRUTV — Providence vs. Penn St., Uncasville, Conn.

5:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Francisco vs. Minnesota, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CW — Kentucky at Louisville

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: From Columbia, Mo.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Missouri at Oklahoma

ACCN — Delaware at Wake Forest

BTN — Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Chicago

CBSSN — Tulsa at Army

ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Louisville at SMU

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale

FOX — Rutgers at Ohio St.

FS1 — Kansas at Iowa St.

12:45 p.m.

SECN — Charlotte at Georgia

1 p.m.

TNT — Baylor at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Arkansas at Texas

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

CBS — Southern Cal at Oregon

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at FIU

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Michigan St. at Iowa

NBC — Syracuse at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Syracuse at Notre Dame

3:45 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Utah

FOX — TCU at Houston

4:15 p.m.

SECN — Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

4:30 p.m.

CW — Furman at Clemson

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

NBC — Nebraska at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Florida

ACCN — California at Stanford

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

ESPNU — North Texas at Rice

7:45 p.m.

SECN — W. Kentucky at LSU

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Colorado

FOX — BYU at Cincinnati

10:15 p.m.

NBC — Washington at UCLA

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M (Taped)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The 2025 PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.

2 p.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NBATV — Iowa United vs. Dynamic Prep, Miami

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Southeastern Prep vs. Columbus, Miami

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Orlando

8 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Detroit

7 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Florida

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Udinese

9:25 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh at Al Hilal

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth

Noon

CBS — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at FC Tulsa, Final

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Postseason: Washington vs. NJ/NY, Championship, San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Semifinal 2

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Nov. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship – Palmetto Bracket, Charleston, S.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament: Butler vs. Virginia, Mountain Division, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd-Place Game – Palmetto Bracket, Charleston, S.C.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Howard at Duke

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament: Northwestern vs. South Carolina, Mountain Division, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

6 p.m.

TRUTV — Bryant at UConn

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship – Low County Bracket, Charleston, S.C.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Shriners Children Charleston Classic: TBD, 3rd-Place Game – Low County Bracket, Charleston, S.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Syracuse vs. Michigan, Uncasville, Conn.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) at Purdue

2:30 p.m.

BTN — George Mason at Maryland

FS1 — UConn vs. Utah, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Greensboro at North Carolina

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

5 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Savannah, Ga.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBC — 2025 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating: The 2025 Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki

GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Ratiopharm Ulm vs. Fc Bayern München Basketball

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course), St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Tip-Off Tournament: Motor City at Noblesville

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Chicago, New England at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Kansas City, N.Y. Jets at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Detroit, Minnesota at Green Bay, Seattle at Tennessee

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas OR Jacksonville at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas OR Atlanta at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

PEACOCK — Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Buffalo

7 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Sheffield United at Sheffield Wednesday

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Hearts at Aberdeen

3 p.m.

ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Elche CF

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York City FC at Philadelphia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus (Taped)

SPEEDSKATING

Noon

CNBC — ISU: World Cup, Calgary, Canada

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft Lottery

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

