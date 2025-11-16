South Carolina matches up against Coastal Carolina in Week 13

Coastal Carolina (6-4) at South Carolina (3-7), Nov. 22 at 4:15 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

Coastal Carolina (6-4) at South Carolina (3-7), Nov. 22 at 4:15 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 200.7 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (115th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 360.1 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 215.4 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 144.7 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 23 points per game (53rd)

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 347.4 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 154.4 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 193 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (78th)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 437.6 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 239.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 198.3 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (105th)

South Carolina ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time. Coastal Carolina ranks 63rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 38.4%.

South Carolina is 22nd in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

South Carolina is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,782 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 376 yards on 86 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 503 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs

Coastal Carolina

Passing: Tad Hudson, 620 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 54.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 536 yards on 101 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Robby Washington, 201 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

South Carolina was beaten by Texas A&M 31-30 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Sellers led South Carolina with 246 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards. Jawarn Howell carried the ball three times for 30 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Harbor put up 102 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina fell 45-40 to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Nov. 15. Hudson led Coastal Carolina with 173 yards on 15-of-28 passing (53.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Samari Collier had 69 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Jameson Tucker had four receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

South Carolina hosts Clemson on Nov. 29. Coastal Carolina hosts No. 24 James Madison on Nov. 29.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.