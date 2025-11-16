South Carolina matches up against Coastal Carolina in Week 13

Coastal Carolina (6-4) at South Carolina (3-7), Nov. 22 at 4:15 p.m. EST.
How to watch: SEC Network
Key stats
South Carolina Offense
Overall: 303.5 yards per game (127th in FBS)
Passing: 200.7 yards per game (95th)
Rushing: 102.8 yards per game (127th)
Scoring: 20.7 points per game (115th)
South Carolina Defense
Overall: 360.1 yards per game (58th in FBS)
Passing: 215.4 yards per game (59th)
Rushing: 144.7 yards per game (61st)
Scoring: 23 points per game (53rd)
Coastal Carolina Offense
Overall: 347.4 yards per game (97th in FBS)
Passing: 154.4 yards per game (128th)
Rushing: 193 yards per game (25th)
Scoring: 25.7 points per game (78th)
Coastal Carolina Defense
Overall: 437.6 yards per game (126th in FBS)
Passing: 239.3 yards per game (95th)
Rushing: 198.3 yards per game (127th)
Scoring: 29.7 points per game (105th)
South Carolina ranks 127th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time. Coastal Carolina ranks 63rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 38.4%.
South Carolina is 22nd in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.
South Carolina is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:04.
Team leaders
South Carolina
Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 1,782 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Rahsul Faison, 376 yards on 86 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 503 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs
Coastal Carolina
Passing: Tad Hudson, 620 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 54.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Ja’Vin Simpkins, 536 yards on 101 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Robby Washington, 201 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs
Last game
South Carolina was beaten by Texas A&M 31-30 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Sellers led South Carolina with 246 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards. Jawarn Howell carried the ball three times for 30 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Harbor put up 102 yards on three catches with one touchdown.
Coastal Carolina fell 45-40 to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Nov. 15. Hudson led Coastal Carolina with 173 yards on 15-of-28 passing (53.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Samari Collier had 69 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Jameson Tucker had four receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Next game
South Carolina hosts Clemson on Nov. 29. Coastal Carolina hosts No. 24 James Madison on Nov. 29.
