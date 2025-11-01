Snow scores 2 TDs, Murdock sets record for forced fumbles in Buffalo’s 28-3 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Victor Snow returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown, Red Murdock set an NCAA…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Victor Snow returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown, Red Murdock set an NCAA record for forced fumbles, and Buffalo defeated Bowling Green 28-3 on Saturday.

Late in the second quarter, Murdock forced a fumble that was recovered by Buffalo’s Jalen McNair and returned 20 yards to the Bowling Green 6-yard line. The Bulls cashed it in for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Murdock’s forced fumble was the 17th of his career, breaking the FBS record held by Khalil Mack, who also played for the Bulls.

Buffalo forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and Snow’s long punt return made it 28-0 early in the third.

Al-Jay Henderson had 119 yards rushing, including a 41-yard TD run for Buffalo (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Ta’Quan Roberson passed for 136 yards with 105 yards going to Nik McMillan.

Murdock had 13 total tackles, including five solo stops. The Bulls held Bowling Green to 216 yards of offense.

Gideon Lampron had 11 tackles, four solo, and Jalen McClendon had eight solo tackles for the Falcons (3-6, 1-4). ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.