Snelsire helps Richmond rally for 31-24 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashten Snelsire threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Richmond rallied to beat Georgetown 31-24 on Saturday.

A Georgetown field goal tied the game midway through the fourth quarter, but Snelsire threw a TD to Andrew King with under three minutes left after Braxton Lassiter recovered a fumble at the Georgetown 6-yard line.

Trailing 21-10 after Savion Hart’s 60-yard rushing TD early in the third quarter, Snelsire scored from a yard out, and his 45-yard TD pass to Ja’Vion Griffin gave the Spiders (6-4, 3-3 Patriot League) the lead at 24-21 early in the fourth.

Snelsire passed for 114 yards and Kyle Wickersham threw for 100. Aziz Foster-Powell had a rushing TD.

Hart rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns for the Hoyas (5-5, 2-3). Dez Thomas threw for 121 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Kibble, who had nine catches for 97 yards.

