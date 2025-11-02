SMU visits Boston College in ACC matchup

SMU (6-3) at Boston College (1-8), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Boston…

SMU (6-3) at Boston College (1-8), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Boston College Offense

Overall: 361 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 268.9 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 92.1 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (85th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 415.9 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 253.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 162.6 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (123rd)

SMU Offense

Overall: 388 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 277 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (54th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 402.8 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 300.2 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 102.6 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (37th)

SMU ranks 115th in third down percentage, converting 34.7% of the time.

Boston College is 119th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to SMU’s 10th-ranked +8 margin.

Boston College is 79th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 64.7%.

SMU is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:17, compared to Boston College’s 81st-ranked average of 29:21.

Team leaders

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,423 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 457 yards on 104 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 639 yards on 64 catches, 1 TD

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 2,484 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 482 yards on 117 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 582 yards on 40 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Boston College fell to Notre Dame 25-10 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Grayson James passed for 240 yards on 25-of-37 attempts (67.6%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Richard carried the ball 16 times for 26 yards, adding four receptions for nine yards. Bond had eight receptions for 92 yards.

SMU won 26-20 over Miami (FL) on Saturday, Nov. 1. Jennings led SMU with 365 yards on 29-of-44 passing (65.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Harden carried the ball eight times for 27 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Jordan Hudson had 11 receptions for 136 yards.

Next game

Boston College hosts No. 8 Georgia Tech on Nov. 15. SMU hosts No. 16 Louisville on Nov. 22.

