SMU and No. 19 Louisville meet in ACC action

No. 19 Louisville (7-3) at SMU (7-3), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 406.6 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 284.5 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 122.1 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (39th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 400.7 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 298.6 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 102.1 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (31st)

Louisville Offense

Overall: 399.8 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 243.3 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 156.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (44th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 297.9 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 188 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 109.9 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (39th)

SMU ranks 93rd in third down percentage, converting 37% of the time. Louisville ranks 17th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.5%.

SMU is 6th in the FBS with a +11 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. SMU ranks 134th in the FBS averaging 71.2 penalty yards per game, and Louisville ranks 117th with a 65.2-yard average.

SMU is 2nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 65.8% of red zone trips.

SMU is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:22, compared to Louisville’s 57th-ranked average of 30:23.

Team leaders

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 2,810 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 612 yards on 133 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Hudson, 595 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 2,344 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 782 yards on 91 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 871 yards on 67 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

SMU beat Boston College 45-13 on Saturday, Nov. 8. Jennings threw for 326 yards on 16-of-32 attempts (50.0%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Harden had 130 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding one reception for -3 yards. Yamir Knight had seven receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Louisville fell 20-19 to Clemson on Friday, Nov. 14. Moss threw for 212 yards on 19-of-27 attempts (70.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keyjuan Brown carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Bell had five receptions for 79 yards.

Next game

SMU plays at California on Nov. 29. Louisville hosts Kentucky on Nov. 29.

