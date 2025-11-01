Sims sets Arizona State QB rushing record with 228 yards in 24-19 victory over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jeff Sims set an Arizona State quarterback rushing record with 228 yards, finished with 405 yards…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jeff Sims set an Arizona State quarterback rushing record with 228 yards, finished with 405 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns to lead the Sun Devils past Iowa State 24-19 Saturday.

Sims got the record when he broke an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) up 24-16. Mark Malone set the previous record in 1978 when he ran for 178 yards against Southern California.

“It’s a blessing man. That’s all I can say,” Sims said. “I was prepared to do whatever it was to win this game for this team, and everyone around me helped out.”

Sims carried 29 times for the Sun Devils and completed 13 of 24 passes for 174 yards. Chamon Metayer caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Raleek Brown ran 16 times for 64 yards.

“We’re not playing for second place.,” Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “You only get a certain number of opportunities to win football games, and we’ll do whatever we can, every week to win.”

The Cyclones (5-4, 2-4) lost their fourth straight game when they were stopped a yard short at the ASU 20 on a fourth-and-6 with 16 seconds left.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was 18 of 36 for 186 yards, fewest since since Week 2 against Iowa.

“I feel like we’ve been stuck in the same cycle,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “There’s 70% of really good football, and there’s some critical moments where you don’t make a tackle or you don’t score a touchdown. You can put that on me. We’ll get it fixed.”

The takeaway

Arizona State: Sun Devils got a huge performance from Sims, who won a game as a starter for the first time since he was at Georgia Tech in 2022. They also were more disciplined, committing five penalties after being flagged 12 times in a loss to Houston last week.

Iowa State: Cyclones’ four straight losses are most in a row since 2022. Already depleted by injuries, they lost tight end Benjamin Brahmer in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury. The school said Brahmer was taken to a hospital and discharged after being evaluated and treated.

Up next

Arizona State has a bye before hosting West Virginia on Nov. 15.

Iowa State is on the road against TCU on Nov. 8.

