Sheron, Green score TDs, defense holds lead for Davidson in 14-13 upset over Presbyterian

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron racked up 107 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, Langston Green caught his only pass for Davidson’s other score, and the Wildcatts pulled off the upset against Presbyterian, defeating the Blue Hose 14-13 on Saturday.

Both touchdowns came in the first quarter for the Wildcats (2-8, 1-5 Pioneer), and a missed extra point in the third quarter by Presbyterian (8-2, 4-2), ranked 23rd in the FCS Coaches Poll, proved to be the difference.

Dominic Njoku intercepted Ty Engelhart’s third-down pass with 2:13 to go to effectively end the game and a fourth-and-1 conversion by Brodey Berg sealed the victory.

Coulter Cleland completed 9 of his 17 passes for 97 yards with two touchdown passes. Davidson’s defense held Presbyterian to 3-for-12 on third downs and 0-3 on fourth.

For the Blue Hose, Justin Montgomery, Zach Switzer, and Ty Englehart combined for 222 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

It was the first time hosting a ranked FCS opponent for the Wildcats, and their first win against a ranked team since taking down No. 25 San Diego in 2021.

With the win, the Wildcats take a 6-5 edge in the historical series and stretch their win streak against Presbyterian to five.

