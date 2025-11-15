Shane Lee has career game with 134 yards, 3 TDs in Nicholls’ 26-21 win over Northwestern State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Shane Lee’s 4-yard touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter — his third touchdown…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Shane Lee’s 4-yard touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter — his third touchdown of the game — was the only score of the second half, lifting Nicholls to a 26-21 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Northwestern State took a 21-19 halftime lead when Ty Moore caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Abram Johnston. The short drive was set up when Northwestern’s Joe Natali recovered a muffed punt at the 36-yard line.

Nicholls’ go-ahead score capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive that nearly ended when the Demons’ Ja’Marion Bonner returned an interception 79 yards to the 1-yard line. However, the play was negated by offsetting penalties. Lee scored four plays later.

Lee, a freshman, established his career high with 134 yards for the Colonels (4-7, 4-3 Southland Conference). His three touchdowns, also a career high, doubled his season total.

Johnston had 90 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Northwestern State (1-10, 0-7). ___

