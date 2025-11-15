Seven players score TDs as Mercer beats Chattanooga 63-17

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw five touchdowns to four different receivers, tallying 326 yards passing, and seven different…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Braden Atkinson threw five touchdowns to four different receivers, tallying 326 yards passing, and seven different players found the end zone as Mercer defeated Chattanooga 63-17 in a rout on Saturday.

Atkinson, a freshman, has thrown for more than 300 yards in all but one contest this season for the Bears (9-1, 8-0 SoCon), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches’ poll. Mercer clinched the SoCon crown outright for the second straight season, the first team to do so since Appalachian State in 2008-09.

Malik Simmons caught both of his targets for 39 yards and two scores, and Adjatay Dabbs, Adonis McDaniel, and Brayden Smith each caught a touchdown pass.

CJ Miller had 91 yards rushing and two scores on 14 carries, and Ty Doughty had 40 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Backup quarterback DJ Smith added 56 yards and a touchdown on three carries

Markell Quick caught three of his five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Mocs (5-6, 4-3).

