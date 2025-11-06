SEC this week: LSU starts fresh after Kelly firing, Missouri turns to freshman QB

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference: Game of the week No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0 SEC)…

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at No. 19 Missouri (6-2, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The Aggies are the only undefeated SEC team remaining, with Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss right behind them with one loss.

Missouri will be without starting quarterback Beau Pribula, who went down with a dislocated ankle against Vanderbilt. Freshman Matt Zollers will start in Pribula’s place. Zollers completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown after filling in for Pribula against Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M is a 7-point favorite, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

The undercard

LSU (5-3, 2-3) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

LSU and Alabama were both idle last week, though the Tigers are picking themselves up after the firing of coach Brian Kelly. This weekend will be the first game with interim head coach Frank Wilson leading the team.

Alabama had a much-needed break after an impressive streak against SEC opponents, knocking off Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina in consecutive weeks. The Crimson Tide are 10-point favorites, per BetMGM Sportsbook, but an LSU team once ranked No. 3 might be motivated by a fresh voice on the sideline.

Impact players

– Arch Manning played his best game of the season in the Longhorns’ 34-31 win over Vanderbilt, completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, earning a season-high 189.2 passer rating.

– Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke showed out in his first career start, recording a team-high 13 tackles, 1.5 for a loss and a sack in the Sooners’ 33-27 win against Tennessee. Heinecke stripped the ball from quarterback Joey Aguilar, forcing a fumble that was returned 71 yards for a touchdown by R Mason Thomas.

– Mississippi State freshman QB Kamario Taylor, who came in during the third quarter of its 38-35 win over Arkansas as starter Blake Shapen was evaluated for an injury. Taylor led three drives, two of which ended in touchdowns. He completed two passes for 40 yards and a score and added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Inside the numbers

Georgia’s CJ Allen leads the conference in total tackles (69). .. Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy is tied for fifth in the FBS and ranks first in the SEC with 13 total touchdowns. … Alabama QB Ty Simpson is the SEC’s most efficient passer and ranks No. 13 overall. … Vanderbilt has the best third-down conversion percentage in the SEC (.527), just ahead of Arkansas (.524). … Texas A&M has defended third downs the best of any FBS team, holding opponents to a .222 success rate. … Tennessee has the second-best first-down offense in the FBS with 241 first downs, one less than Indiana (242).

Coaching carousel

Auburn parting ways with Hugh Freeze marked the fourth SEC coaching fire this season, making up a quarter of the conference’s coaches. Freeze joins a list with Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Brian Kelly (LSU) and Billy Napier (Florida). … Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is expected to be a top candidate for several jobs, though he’s publicly denied interest in any vacant coaching positions.

