SEC matchup features No. 9 Vanderbilt against Auburn

Auburn (4-5) at No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-2), Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats…

Auburn (4-5) at No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-2), Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 432.4 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 245.2 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 187.2 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (13th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 334.3 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 232.8 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 101.6 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (31st)

Auburn Offense

Overall: 329.6 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 164.8 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 164.8 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Auburn Defense

Overall: 309.2 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 83.6 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (18th)

Vanderbilt ranks 8th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 52.7% of the time.

Auburn ranks 17th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Vanderbilt ranks 119th in the FBS with 66.2 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 2,063 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 501 yards on 99 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 543 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Auburn

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,278 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 789 yards on 137 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 474 yards on 37 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Vanderbilt was defeated by Texas 34-31 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 365 yards on 27-of-38 passing (71.1%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sedrick Alexander had 11 rushing yards on five carries, adding one reception for one yard. Stowers recorded 146 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Auburn was beaten by Kentucky 10-3 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Ashton Daniels threw for 108 yards on 13-of-28 attempts (46.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards. Cobb carried the ball 20 times for 72 yards. Coleman put up 34 yards on five catches.

Next game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on Nov. 22. Auburn hosts Mercer on Nov. 22.

