SEC matchup features Mississippi State against No. 5 Georgia

No. 5 Georgia (7-1) at Mississippi State (5-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Mississippi State Offense

Overall: 408.2 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 250.9 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 157.3 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 33.2 points per game (38th)

Mississippi State Defense

Overall: 368.9 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 206.8 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 162.1 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 24.7 points per game (72nd)

Georgia Offense

Overall: 419.4 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 235.4 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 184 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (42nd)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 309.4 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 215.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 94.1 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (25th)

Georgia ranks 23rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.2% of the time.

Georgia is 90th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Mississippi State’s 29th-ranked +4 margin.

Mississippi State ranks 115th in the FBS averaging 65.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 32nd-ranked 45.8 per-game average.

Georgia is 14th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.7% of trips.

Mississippi State ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:19, compared to Georgia’s 9th-ranked average of 33:03.

Team leaders

Mississippi State

Passing: Blake Shapen, 2,151 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Da’Marion Bothwell, 490 yards on 96 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Brenen Thompson, 716 yards on 41 catches, 6 TDs

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 1,771 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Chauncey Bowens, 446 yards on 79 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 474 yards on 45 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Mississippi State won 38-35 over Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 1. Shapen led Mississippi State with 242 yards on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Kamario Taylor had 55 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown. Anthony Evans III had five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia won 24-20 over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 1. Stockton led Georgia with 223 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Bowens carried the ball nine times for 70 yards and scored one touchdown. Branch put up 112 yards on 10 catches.

Next game

Mississippi State plays at No. 19 Missouri on Nov. 15. Georgia hosts No. 20 Texas on Nov. 15.

