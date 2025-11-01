Scotty Fox Jr. accounts for 3 TDs, West Virginia beats No. 22 Houston 45-35

HOUSTON (AP) — Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 157 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as West Virginia snapped its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 157 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as West Virginia snapped its five-game losing streak with a 45-35 win over No. 22 Houston.

Fox was 13 of 22 and threw a touchdown pass of 24 yards to Cam Vaughn. He also rushed for 65 yards and had touchdown runs of 6 yards and 34 yards.

Diore Hubbard rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Cyncir Bowers added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) outrushed Houston 246-82.

“Our freshman quarterback (Fox) is growing up,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “He’s really poised, seeing things out there. I’m proud of the way he played. The running backs ran. Diore Hubbard ran his tail off.”

West Virginia forced four Houston turnovers and converted it into 17 points.

“We know that helps boost the momentum,” West Virginia cornerback Jordan Scruggs said of the turnovers. “Offense, they strive from the turnovers. That’s a big momentum boost.”

Houston had committed four turnovers in the first eight games this season, including three in the team’s other loss against Texas Tech.

“It’s difficult for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers to win when you do that,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said of the turnovers.

Conner Weigman was 25 of 35 for 309 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston (7-2, 4-2). He also rushed for a touchdown and lost one of his three fumbles.

Dean Connors rushed for 71 yards, and Amare Thomas caught 10 passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

“We didn’t play really well,” Fritz said. “I did a poor job of getting everybody ready. It’s disappointing.”

Tied at 21-21 at the half, West Virginia outscored Houston 24-7 to start the second half. After taking a lead on a field goal, Scruggs put the Mountaineers up by 10 with an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6½ minutes left in the third.

The Cougars cut the lead to three on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Thomas, Fox rushed for his 34-yard score, and Hubbard rushed for an 11-yard touchdown midway through the fourth to put West Virginia up by 17.

“Even when they came back a little bit, there was no panic,” Rodriguez said. “That kind of — I guess for lack of a better word — shows maturity, with the game situation is what we’ve been wanting all year, and we got it today against a good team.”

The Takeaway

West Virginia: The Mountaineers staved off bowl elimination and beat a ranked team for the first time since a 38-31 win over Iowa State on Oct. 30, 2021.

Houston: The Cougars’ chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship game took a big hit with the loss, and Houston’s time in the rankings will likely end at one week.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Houston travels to Central Florida on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.