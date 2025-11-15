Schakel throws for 299 yards, 2 TDs, Eastern Washington intercepts 5 to beat Northern Colorado 27-7

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jake Schakel threw two touchdown passes and Eastern Washington picked off five passes to stymie Northern…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jake Schakel threw two touchdown passes and Eastern Washington picked off five passes to stymie Northern Colorado 27-7 on Saturday.

Schakel was 31-of-41 passing for 299 yards with an interception. He had touchdown passes of 12-yards to Cole Pruett and 14 to Nolan Ulm in the second quarter.

The first touchdown put the Eagles (5-6, 4-3 Big Sky Conference) on top 10-7 after the Bears (3-8, 1-6) took advantage of an interception to take a 7-3 lead on Eric Gibson’s 12-yard pass to Carver Cheeks. The second touchdown pass was followed by Soren McKee’s 22-yard field goal in the final minute for a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Eagles marched 80 yards in 12 plays, scoring on Kevin Allen III”s 1-yard plunge on the first possession of the second half to wrap up the scoring.

Gibson was 13 of 19 for 108 yards with two of the interceptions. Pete Costelli was 8 of 17 for 87 yards and three picks after he took over in the second half.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.