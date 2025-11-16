San Jose State visits San Diego State in MWC matchup

San Jose State (3-7) at San Diego State (8-2), Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: Fox Sports…

San Jose State (3-7) at San Diego State (8-2), Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 349.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 160.4 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 189.4 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (81st)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 263.4 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 160.5 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 102.9 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 12.5 points per game (4th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 433.9 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 314.9 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 119.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (92nd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 419.3 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 272.4 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 146.9 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (123rd)

San Diego State is 129th in third down percentage, converting 31.3% of the time. San Jose State ranks 62nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 38.2%.

San Jose State ranks 123rd in the FBS with a -9 turnover margin, compared to San Diego State’s 40th-ranked +3 margin.

San Jose State is 89th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.6% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 70.0%.

San Jose State ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:56, compared to San Diego State’s 47th-ranked average of 30:40.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,567 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 1,043 yards on 196 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 632 yards on 48 catches, 2 TDs

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 3,026 yards, 17 TDs, 8 INTs, 59.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Steve Chavez-Soto, 347 yards on 64 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 1,161 yards on 72 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

San Diego State won 17-7 over Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Denegal led San Diego State with 17 yards on 6-of-10 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 16 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sutton had 150 rushing yards on 25 carries, adding one reception for -4 yards. Mikey Welsh put up 22 yards on three catches.

San Jose State lost 55-10 to Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 15. Eget threw for 74 yards on 11-of-23 attempts (47.8%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 35 yards. Chavez-Soto had 47 rushing yards on eight carries. Kyri Shoels put up 47 yards on three catches.

Next game

San Diego State plays at New Mexico on Nov. 28. San Jose State hosts Fresno State on Nov. 29.

