San Jose State hosts Air Force in MWC action

Air Force (2-6) at San Jose State (3-5), Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 454.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 332.9 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 121.4 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (77th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 434.8 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 311 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 123.8 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (110th)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 455.4 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 185.3 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 270.1 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (35th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 460.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 281.5 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 179 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 35.1 points per game (127th)

Air Force is 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 51% of the time. San Jose State ranks 30th on offense, converting on 45.9% of third downs.

Air Force is 15th in the FBS averaging 38 penalty yards per game.

Air Force ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

San Jose State ranks 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:10, compared to Air Force’s 7th-ranked average of 33:09.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 2,618 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Lamar Radcliffe, 295 yards on 57 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 1,091 yards on 63 catches, 10 TDs

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,221 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 817 yards on 158 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 538 yards on 29 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

San Jose State won 45-38 over Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 1. Eget led San Jose State with 458 yards on 20-of-40 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Radcliffe had 97 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Scudero put up 215 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Air Force lost 20-17 to Army on Saturday, Nov. 1. Szarka passed for 161 yards on 13-of-17 attempts (76.5%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 29 times for 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Harris carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards, adding six receptions for 44 yards. Jonah Dawson had four receptions for 67 yards.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Nevada on Nov. 15. Air Force plays at UConn on Nov. 15.

