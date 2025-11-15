San Diego scores 23 fourth-quarter points in 29-7 win over Butler

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Colombo rushed for 113 yards including a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that kicked…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Colombo rushed for 113 yards including a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that kicked off a run of three late scores and San Diego beat Butler 29-7.

Colombo’s 8-yard touchdown run came with eight minutes left and was followed by Dom Nankil’s 43-yard TD pass to Josh Heverly following an interception by Nate Fischer and Dam Criter’s 4-yard TD.

A high punt snap into the end zone gave the Toreros a safety and a one-point lead earlier in the quarter.

San Diego (7-4, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) led 6-0 on a pair of Emiliano Salazar field goals before the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-4) scored late in the third quarter on Reagan Andrew’s 10-yard pass to Brady Preston.

Nankil threw for 218 yards and was intercepted once. Cole Monach had 119 yards receiving and Heverly 92.

Andrew threw for 141 yards and was intercepted once and rushed for a team-high 49 yards.

