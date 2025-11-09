Sagapolutele throws TD pass to De Jesus in OT, California tops No. 14 Louisville 29-26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob De Jesus in overtime and California beat…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob De Jesus in overtime and California beat No. 14 Louisville 29-26 on Saturday night for its first victory over a ranked team in its last 15 attempts.

The Golden Bears (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) elected to go for the win on fourth down and succeeded as Sagapolutele rolled left and hit De Jesus just across the goal line to end a slugfest featuring four ties in regulation. Cal went on defense after winning the toss and held the Cardinals to Cooper Ranvier’s 49-yard field goal.

Sagapolutele completed 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bears halt a two-game slide and become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season. They outgained Louisville 427-351, including 350-203 through the air, for their first win over a ranked opponent since beating Oregon on Dec. 5, 2020.

De Jesus, a UNLV transfer, had career highs of 16 receptions and 158 yards.

Cal’s defensive stand in OT was a continuation from regulation as it limited Louisville’s high-octane attack through the air. Cornerback Hezekiah Masses recorded the game’s only turnover with a third-quarter interception — his fifth this season — to set up Chase Meyer’s 45-yard field goal for a 20-13 lead.

“I mean a lot of guys (were) down,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said of an injury-riddled defense missing six starters from the beginning of the season. “I’m just proud of the guys that came in there and fought. The DBs made some key plays in the game. Those corners were getting competitive, making tackles, obviously they had the big pick. We were plus one in the turnover margin, which was big.”

Miller Moss was 20 of 38 for 203 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Louisville (7-2, 4-2, No. 15 CFP) which had won three straight since an overtime home loss to Virginia. Keyjaun Brown ran for 136 yards on 14 carries, and Duke Watson rushed for a score.

Ranvier kicked two 49-yard field goals and made two others from 39 and 30 yards.

The Cardinals missed a chance to gain an edge after entering the game as one of five one-loss ACC teams hoping to get to the conference championship.

“Disappointing loss,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “This one stings and hurts, it’s supposed to. We’ve got a lot of things that we got to, that I can go back and work on and find a way to get better.”

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor victims of a UPS cargo plane crash that killed 14 on Tuesday at nearby Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Three and out

Louisville dropped to 0-3 against the ACC’s newest members. The Cardinals lost last season at Stanford and to SMU, where they visit Nov. 22.

The takeaway

California: The Bears scored on five consecutive possessions but couldn’t build on any leads. Given another chance in OT, they found their offense again and came away with a big win. This despite committing eight penalties for 60 yards, including several false starts.

Louisville: The Cardinals led most of the first half but again had to rally after halftime. They succeeded in tying it with Ranvier, but couldn’t stop the Bears’ aggressive offense in OT.

Up next

California: At Stanford on Nov. 22.

Louisville: Hosts Clemson on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.